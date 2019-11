Even if you’ve seen Frozen, you might not be aware that, according to Disney’s animators, Elsa actually makes her own clothes out of magical ice. It makes sense, given her aesthetic, but also... ice underwear? Brrr.

The A.V. Club talked to Frozen 2's c o-p roduction d esigner Lisa Keene and v isual d evelopment a rtist Brittney Lee about how those ice clothes would actually work, as well as about about how the pair know more about Nordic foliage than they ever thought they would.