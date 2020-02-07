Like the best movies of Disney’s Golden Age and the later Disney Renaissance, the Frozen films know how to stage a knockout musical sequence. Calling to mind countless show-stopping showtunes from beloved Broadway productions, Frozen 2 songs like “Into The Unknown” and “Lost In The Woods” seem to freeze time to let characters Elsa and Kristoff belt out their inner-most monologues. At a recent press junket for Frozen 2's home video release, we asked producer Peter Del Vecho and directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck about bending the realities of their animated world to give these moments an extra emotional wallop. As it turns out, there’s such a thing as “too schmaltz-y,” even for an ‘80s power ballad like “Lost In The Woods,” so the filmmakers revealed how they fine-tuned every visual detail to get the balance of emotion and story just right. The Frozen 2 trio also explained an in-movie joke about the mega-success of “Let It Go,” and shared a delightful moment of surprise when they realized that both of their movies (nearly) end with the same line of dialogue.

