Frozen 2's writer, director, and producer debunk all those pesky fan theories

Marah Eakin
As sure as there’s a hidden Mickey in every Disney movie, there’s some crazy fan theory about said movie. For Frozen, for instance, there’s a theory that maybe Elsa and Anna’s parents are actually alive, stranded on a desert island somewhere, and eventually gave birth to a son, who they named Tarzan. There’s also the theory out there that a good portion of Ariel’s human creature comforts are remnants of the parents’ shipwreck, something that would have meant Disney planned out the story for Frozen almost 30 years before it was actually released, which is a pretty big swing as far as fan theories are concerned.

With Frozen 2 hitting theaters November 22, The A.V. Club sat down with writer-director Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho to talk through some of those pesky theories, as well as address the fate of Elsa and Anna this time around.

