Since last year, Justice League star Ray Fisher has detailed “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior at the hands of Joss Whedon on the set of the Warner Bros. movie. Though Gal Gadot had been supportive of her Justice League co-star Fisher, she hadn’t shared details of her own issues with Whedon. But in a recent interview with Israeli news outlet N12, she spoke up about his alarming behavior towards her.



“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot,” says Gadot in a clip from the interview. Gadot had previously hinted at Whedon not treating her fairly on set in an interview with The L.A. Times, saying, “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”



Since Fisher spoke out about Whedon, many Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel cast and crew members have spoken out about the abhorrent behavior they experienced from Whedon. Charisma Carpenter wrote a detailed account of Whedon’s behavior, alleging that Whedon had emotionally abused her while filming both Buffy and the spin-off series. Her co-stars echoed her statements , with Michelle Trachtenberg noting there was a rule that the Buffy creator was not allowed to be alone in the same room with the then-teenaged actor. Variety then published an exposé featuring interviews with Buffy and Angel crew members, who corroborated Carpenter’s experience.