Gary Sinise on the Lt. Dan Band and Shania Twain's trailer mix-up

Cameron Scheetz
Best known as Forrest Gump’s Lieutenant Dan and as one of the founding members of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, Gary Sinise has cemented himself as an acting legend. But, outside of his film work, Sinise keeps a full schedule jamming with the Lt. Dan Band and working with his veteran-focused philanthropy project, the aptly named Gary Sinise Foundation. His latest role in I Still Believe combines a few of Sinise’s interests—he plays the father to Christian rock star Jeremy Camp (Riverdale’s KJ Apa) as he attempts to get his music career off the ground and falls in love with the woman who will forever change his life. At the I Still Believe press junket in Los Angeles, we spoke with the actor about his foundation and what it was like on set with the Riverdale star. Sinise also shared a story about his awkward first encounter with the actor playing his wife in the movie, who just so happens to be country music legend Shania Twain.

