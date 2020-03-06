Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Gentle, thoughtful, and touching, First Cow is a quiet hit with our critics

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Though she’s been making acclaimed films since the mid-90s, Kelly Reichardt isn’t quite the household name compared to some of her peers in indie filmmaking. Maybe that will change with her latest film, First Cow. Distributed by A24—itself a burgeoning household name—First Cow is a quiet story of two friends who want to make a living selling buttermilk biscuits. On today’s episode of Film Club, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss the simple joys of Reichardt’s latest.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of Onward. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

