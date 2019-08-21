As Secret Service agent Mike Banning, Gerard Butler has taken his share of spills—and bullets—in the Has Fallen franchise. Now, Banning and Butler are back for the third movie, Angel Has Fallen, which features the usual explosions and gunfights, but also attempts to address how Banning deals with the PTSD and chronic injuries that come along with all the explosions and gunfights. It’s an interesting twist on the series’ formula, and it’s something that The A.V. Club talked to Butler about in Los Angeles recently. You can see that talk above.

