Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia in 2011 Photo : Frederick M. Brow ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is putting together an impressive cast for its latest attempt at remaking Father Of The Bride—and that’s with only a handful of people even cast so far. The new movie, which is being pitched as more of a “rom-com” version than the Steve Martin one and will be more in line with the Spencer Tracy original from 1950 anyway, will be about a “big, sprawling Cuban-American family.” Andy Garcia will be the eponymous father of the bride, with 6 Underground’s Adria Arjona playing the bride who has a father. Iconic singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan is now also in talks to play Garcia’s wife, with Deadline saying that the studio thought it would be a “long shot” to get her, but writer Matt Lopez’s script is apparently very good and she was reportedly interested in the idea of working with Garcia and director Gaz Alazraki.

Deadline points out that this will only be Estefan’s third movie role ever, and in a very enthusiastic statement, she said that this new version of the story will be “wonderfully warm and funny.”