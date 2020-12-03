Godmothered's Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell on hoop skirts and holidays

Being a Godmother has to be hard, especially in 2020. You’re always catering to everyone’s wildest whims, and ballgowns and coaches just aren’t as thrilling as they used to be, what with the internet and everything.

That’s part of what Jillian Bell’s character is learning in Godmothered, which hits Disney+ on December 4. A young, optimistic godmother trainee confronted with a sudden loss of purpose, she seeks to help a young girl who’s sent a letter looking for a little help. The only problem is that the letter went unanswered for years and the girl is now very much a woman, in this case one played by Isla Fisher. She has daughters, luckily, and wishes that can be fulfilled, and seeing as it’s a Disney movie everything turns out pretty much alright in the end, but there are still some bumps, bruises, and enormously large princess dresses along the way.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to Fisher, Bell, and Jillian Spader, who plays one of the daughters, about those massive skirts, as well as what it was like to wrap themselves in Christmas while making the film in snowy, cobblestoned Boston.