Yes Day Photo : Netflix

Director Jessie Barr co-wrote the coming-of-age drama Sophie Jones (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 3/2) with her cousin Jessica Barr, who stars as a 16-year-old struggling to cope with the death of her mother. Documentary The War And Peace Of Tim O’Brien (VOD 3/2) follows the Vietnam veteran and retired novelist as he picks up the pen again. Cult horror icon Larry Fessenden shows up in Dementer (VOD 3/2), which is a thriller about a cult survivor fleeing evil spirits, not another Harry Potter spinoff. A Shape Of Things To Come (virtual theaters 3/4) profiles an elderly loner roughing it in the desert. Brea Grant wrote and stars in the surreal thriller Lucky (Shudder 3/4), about a woman who’s terrorized by the same home invader every night. The Walrus And The Whistleblower (Discovery Plus 3/4) is an award-winning, stranger-than-fiction documentary about an animal trainer who embarks on a crusade against marine mammal captivity. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood…’s Margaret Qualley is an assistant to a literary agent with a rather famous client in My Salinger Year (select theaters and VOD 3/5). Alec Baldwin sicks a gang of priests and nuns (!?) on a vengeful Irish girl played by Olivia Cooke in the crime comedy Pixie (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 3/5). The recent trend of period lesbian romances reaches WWII with The Affair (VOD 3/5), starring Carice van Houten and Hanna Alström as friends who embark on a forbidden romance in 1930s Czechoslovakia. Son (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 3/5) casts Andi Matichak as a mother going to extreme lengths to protect her child from a mysterious ailment. Cannes competitor Adam (virtual theaters 3/5) chronicles the forging of a new friendship at a Casablanca bakery. The People Vs. Agent Orange (select theaters 3/5) tracks the fallout, medical and legal, of America’s use of chemical warfare in Vietnam. While Kedi explored the life of outdoor cats in Istanbul, Stray (virtual theaters 3/5) does the same for the city’s homeless canine population. Stephen King has no involvement in this Dreamcatcher (digital platforms and VOD 3/5), a horror movie that seems to concern a masked killer at an underground music festival. Meanwhile, schlocky Nazi monster movie Stay Out Of The Attic (Shudder 3/11) should have kept the “fuckin’” before “attic” in its title. Paul Rudd and some other famous folks executive-produced My Beautiful Stutter (Discovery Plus 3/11), which interviews kids who stutter. Kid 90 (Hulu 3/12) assembles home-video footage of one-time Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye’s teenage years as a child star. Chuck & Buck director Miguel Arteta made a kid flick called Yes Day (Netflix 3/12) starring Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez! The Spellbound make-a-doc formula is adopted yet again in Own The Room (Disney Plus 3/12), about five youngsters traveling to China to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. A week after starring with Mel Gibson in Boss Level, Frank Grillo is back to serve alongside Bruce Willis in the DTV sci-fi actioner Cosmic Sin (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 3/12). The artist Ephraim Asili makes his feature debut with an ensemble drama about Black activists in Philadelphia, The Inheritance (virtual theaters 3/12). Sleep paralysis is the subject of the sci-fi thriller Come True (select theaters and VOD 3/12). A couple’s camping trip becomes a nightmarish fight for survival in the surreal Koko-Di Koko-Da (Shudder 3/18). Also on the horror streaming platform that day: Slaxx (Shudder 3/18), about a killer pair of jeans! Documentarian Gwen van de Pas investigates her own childhood abuse in Groomed (Discovery Plus 3/18). The dark comedy Happily (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 3/19) drops married couple Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé into a murder mystery. Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker (Kino Marquee 3/19) takes a nonfiction look at the life, work, and death of queer artist David Wojnarowicz. Director Miles Hargrove assembled Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad (Discovery Plus 3/25) from a video diary of his father’s kidnapping and the fight to get him back. A troublemaking teen finds love at a Christian summer camp in A Week Away (Netflix 3/26). The Good Traitor (select theaters and VOD 3/26) dramatizes yet another true story of World War II, this one concerning a Danish diplomat scheming against Nazi Germany. Likewise Six Minutes To Midnight (select theaters and VOD 3/26), starring Eddie Izzard as an instructor whose job teaching English to the daughters of Nazi officers gets him in hot water. Four friends go on an all-night bender to mourn the breakup of The Smiths, circa summer of 1987, in Shoplifters Of The World (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 3/26). Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen headline heist thriller The Vault (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 3/26). And Francesco (Discovery Plus 3/28) offers an inside look at the life of Pope Francis.