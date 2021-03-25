It’s a question almost as old as cinema itself: Who would win in a fight, Godzilla or King Kong? With Godzilla Vs. Kong, that question will finally be answered—definitively, according to the movie’s director, Adam Wingard.

But what about the other important query everyone on the internet is dying to ask? We speak, of course, of “Why don’t they kiss?” Because we’re hard-hitting journalists, we posed that very question to Wingard in the video above. As he tells us in the clip, he regrets not using Weta Digital for that very purpose when he was making the film, though he does detail a clip they created for him that didn’t make the movie: A bewildered Kong, hands on either side of his head, looking frantic and freaked out. Here’s hoping that makes the bonus reel.

Godzilla Vs. Kong is in theaters and on HBO Max starting Friday, March 25.