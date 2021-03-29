In the new Godzilla Vs. Kong, Rebecca Hall plays Ilene Andrews, an anthropological linguist who’s somehow been convinced to move to a simulated Skull Island and work with King Kong. Along the way, she’s adopted Kaylee Hottle’s Jia, an indigenous girl whose family was killed when Skull Island became unstable. Together, they make up what’s essentially Team Kong, or basically the only group of people that seems to be standing up for him in any sense of the word.

In the video above, The A.V. Club sits down with Hall, Hottle, and Hottle’s ASL interpreter to talk about what life is like on not-Skull Island, and whether or not Hall’s doctor has any previous experience working with giant titans from the center of the Earth.

Godzilla Vs. Kong is in theaters and on HBO Max March 31.