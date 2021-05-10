Golden Globes 2022 cancelled as HFPA struggles with diversity reform

Golden Globes Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

NBC announced today that the Golden Globes will not air on the network in 2022 after the HFPA fails to reform itself. The network gave a statement to Deadline that reads:



“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The site also reported that Tom Cruise delivered the three Golden Globes he won back to the HFPA in support of the outrage.

NBC’s decision comes days after Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson called out the HFPA for its lack of diversity and enabling abusers in the industry. “Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award. It’s discouraging. To see the HFPA, which has gained prominence and profited handsomely from their involvement with filmmakers and actors, resist the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion,” said Ruffalo.

Johansson also issued a call to step back from the HFPA, saying it is an organization that was “legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition.” She added, “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences.”



The HFPA has yet to issue a statement on NBC’s decision to not air the ceremony next year.

UPDATE, MAY 10 2:40 P.M.: The L.A. Times obtained a letter sent to HFPA president Ali Sar by WarnerMedia, urging the HFPA to address the lack of Black members and do better than its proposed 18-month timeline of adding 50% more Black members.

It reads:

As an organization, WarnerMedia is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion as moral and business imperatives, and we strive to be a force for good in our communities. As an industry, together with other production companies, studios, networks, guilds, unions and talent agencies, we all have a responsibility to ensure that our workforce, content and creative partners reflect the diversity of our society and the world around us. This also extends to the organizations with which we do business. While we commend the HFPA membership’s approval of the plan to move towards radical reform, we don’t believe the plan goes far enough in addressing the breath of our concerns, nor does your timeline capture the immediate need by which these issues should be addressed. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks will continue to refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent, until these changes are implemented. This includes work with HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Warner Bros. Television, TNT and TBS. The work of ensuring equity and inclusion is never finished and something we all must work together to achieve. We understand the challenges ahead for you, as we work towards diversifying our own executive and employee ranks. However, we call upon you to move with greater urgency. The currently planned 18-month timeline runs through the 2023 Golden Globes, which means the same voting body will be impacting the next two nomination and voting cycles. The HFPA has a membership of less than 90 journalists. Lasting and meaningful change to your membership goals could be achieved in under 18 months. The HFPA cannot accurately reflect the best of our industry until your membership expands to reflect more of the social, cultural and ethnic diversity that exists in the stories we tell and the creators with whom we work. We’re also asking for a strong commitment to significant change in talent press conferences. We are keenly aware of how much harder we’ve had to lobby to secure press conferences for a number of Black performers and creators, representing unquestionably worthy content. This same work has often then gone unrecognized in your nomination and awards process. In addition, our teams have endured press conferences where our talent were asked racially insensitive, sexist and homophobic questions. For far too long, demands for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry. We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behavior until now. Our talent and our staff deserve a professional environment while doing their jobs promoting our series and films. Therefore, we would also like to see the HFPA implement a specific and enforced code of conduct that includes zero tolerance for unwanted physical contact of all talent and staff. We recognize that this conduct is not representative of your full membership, but we need assurances that there will be timely, actionable next steps to discipline members who exhibit inappropriate behavior. These matters deserve urgency, and the timeline you have proposed thus far does not inspire confidence that meaningful change will happen before two more seasons of voting are impacted. We welcome a discussion to address these issues with you and look forward to your response. Sincerely, Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV Johanna Fuentes, Head of Global Communications, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks

Christy Haubegger, Chief Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia