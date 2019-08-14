Though Good Boys is being widely reviewed as sort of a Superbad for the middle school set, that doesn’t mean that the new film’s stars had actually seen Superbad when they started filming. In fact, Jacob Tremblay, who plays “Max” in Good Boys only watched “parts of it” recently with his parents.

That’s part of the conversation The A.V. Club had with Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, and Brady Noon in the video above. You’ll also get some special insight into the group’s secret handshakes, as well a look at which famous adult Hollywood actor Tremblay says is a really cool dude.