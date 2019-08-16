Molly Gordon is having a bit of a moment. The actress popped up in the excellent Booksmart earlier this summer, and now she’s playing the teen tormenter of three more-innocent-than-thou middle schoolers in the new Good Boys. The A.V. Club talked to her about that experience, as well as what her own childhood was like growing up in the Los Angeles area. As you’ll see in the clip above, we also play a little game of “would you have done this in middle school” featuring some of Good Boys’ most middle school moments.

Photo credit: Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures

