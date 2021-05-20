Hocus Pocus 2 title card Graphic : Disney

The original Sanderson sisters are officially returning for Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic Disney Halloween film. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson. Hmmmm, maybe Bette Midler didn’t think it was such a bad idea after all. This adaptation will follow three young women as they “accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” Like the sisters themselves, this now-franchise is waking up from a long time away, and it will be a wickedly good time watching them navigate the 21st century.

Advertisement

Here are just a few things that will be absolutely necessary for the sequel. First, another legendary singing moment from Bette Midler. Her cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in first film reigns over so many others. Another corset and white wig moment for Sarah Jessica Parker’s character is essential. And finally, plenty of scenes featuring the sisters trying to figure out today’s modern technology. We can already picture a ditzy Sarah Sanderson try to work a cell phone for the first time while her fellow 300-year-old sisters look on in bewilderment. Or, like to the original, Mary Sanderson will ride a Bird scooter around town, soaring through the air.

Adam Shankman, who was originally slated to direct this sequel, will be too busy working on another sequel (the 2007 Amy Adams film Enchanted, titled Disenchanted), but he’ll still be credited as executive producer. Anne Fletcher, known for her work on 27 Dresses and The Proposal will take over as director. Hold onto your witch hats though, the sistaaaahs will not be back until fall of 2022, so this Halloween will just feature a rewatch of the tried and true original.