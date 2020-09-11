Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira made a road trip comedy about abortion

Marah Eakin
In Unpregnant, Haley Lu Richardson plays Veronica, a Brown-bound, Missouri-based high schooler who finds herself suddenly and unpleasantly pregnant. She decides she can’t tell her very Catholic mother about the problem at hand, so does some investigating, only to find out that the nearest place for a minor to get an abortion with their parent knowing is in New Mexico—nearly 900-some miles away. Enter Bailey, her ex-best friend played by Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira. She’s got a car, and she’s up for an adventure. Together, the two road trip their way across the southern United States over the course of a weekend, running into all manner of problems—legal and extralegal—along the way.

Unpregnant is unapologetically pro-choice, making it an anomaly amongst movies that deal with characters faced with getting an abortion. We talked to Richardson, Ferreira, and director Rachel Lee Goldenberg about what they did to subvert that dominant paradigm, and why their film’s voyage is both a lighthearted, friendly romp and a searing judgement of the state of abortion access in the United States today.

Unpregnant hits HBO Max this weekend.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

