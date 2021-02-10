HBO documentary TINA to celebrate Tina Turner's legendary career

Photo : Monica M. Davey ( Getty Images )

28 years after the critically-acclaimed biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, Tina Turner’s getting her own HBO documentary, TINA. The HBO doc is directed by Academy Award-winning Undefeated directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, and produced by Searching for Sugar Man and Whitney’s Jonathan Chinn and If I Leave Here Tomorrow’s Diane Becker.



It gives an intimate look at Turner’s life, narrating how Turner was able to put her career back on track and become a bonafide superstar after escaping her abusive marriage to Ike Turner. The performer had previously given a very personal account of her life experience in her 1986 autobiography I, Tina, that served as inspiration for the 1993 biopic. T his new documentary traces a similar path while also offering an updated look into her current life .

Besides Turner, the doc also features interviews with Angela Bassett (who played Turner on What’s Love Got To Do With It), Oprah Winfrey, I, Tina co-author Kurt Loder, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical playwright Katori Hall, Turner’s husband Erwin Bach, and others who’ve played an impactful role in her life. TINA will also show never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, and personal photos.

The documentary premieres on March 27 at 8pm EST.