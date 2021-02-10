HBO documentary TINA to celebrate Tina Turner's legendary career

28 years after the critically-acclaimed biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, Tina Turner’s getting her own HBO documentary, TINA. The HBO doc is directed by Academy Award-winning Undefeated directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, and produced by Searching for Sugar Man and Whitney’s Jonathan Chinn and If I Leave Here Tomorrow’s Diane Becker.
It gives an intimate look at Turner’s life, narrating how Turner was able to put her career back on track and become a bonafide superstar after escaping her abusive marriage to Ike Turner. The performer had previously given a very personal account of her life experience in her 1986 autobiography I, Tina, that served as inspiration for the 1993 biopic. This new documentary traces a similar path while also offering an updated look into her current life.
Besides Turner, the doc also features interviews with Angela Bassett (who played Turner on What’s Love Got To Do With It), Oprah Winfrey, I, Tina co-author Kurt Loder, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical playwright Katori Hall, Turner’s husband Erwin Bach, and others who’ve played an impactful role in her life. TINA will also show never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, and personal photos.
The documentary premieres on March 27 at 8pm EST.