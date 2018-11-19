Getting recognized in public is undoubtedly a common occurrence for John C. Reilly, but the experience can still come with its fair share of oddities. For one, young Wreck-It Ralph fans instantly recognize Reilly’s voice when he’s out in public, but often end up being disillusioned when they realize their favorite cartoon character is actually a 50-year-old man. In our interview with Reilly, he tells about being recognized as Ralph in public, and why he thinks Ralph is a good role model for kids.

