Helen Mirren says she isn't nearly as impeccable as you might think

Marah Eakin
In the new Disney+ movie The One And Only Ivan, Helen Mirren plays Snickers, a pampered poodle who’s more human than wild animal. Coiffed and clean, with crisp white hair, Snickers takes a bit of inspiration from Mirren, who long ago achieved Hollywood grand dame status for both her talent and her stately demeanor. As she tells The A.V. Club, though, that’s not always who she is. She can be a rough and tumble gal, and has the much-too-large jean shorts to prove it. That story and what animal Mirren thinks she’d be if things were different are in the video above.

The One And Only Ivan hits Disney+ on Friday.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

