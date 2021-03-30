Very Large Henry Cavill Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Regardless of one’s opinion on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, most people can get behind Henry Cavill. He’s a decent Superman, seems like a pretty decent guy, can grow a decent (if weirdly problematic) mustache, and apparently improvised that much-more-than-decent “arm reload thing” in Mission Impossible: Fallout. He is also decently good looking, which doesn’t particularly factor into the previous information, but nonetheless frequently comes up whenever the subject of Henry Cavill arises. Especially if the subject of Henry Cavill arises when Henry Cavill is in the same room.



“You’re a very large man,” a reporter interrupts as Cavill discusses Ben Affleck being “a very large man.” “In a good way!” she then clarifies, which we all (including Henry Cavill) already surmised by her tone, nervous giggle, and literal fanning of herself.

Advertisement

“You’re definitely healthy, I think that’s one word we could use,” another interviewer says as Cavill confides of the rigorous, taxing, “not necessarily healthy” bodily impact of maintaining a superhero’s physique. “He’s handsome,” co-star Gal Gadot says between unasked-for arm caresses.

“Henry is gonna take out a restraining order on me,” Amy Adams jokes to Katie Couric. Cavill doesn’t appear to disagree with the idea. “Do you worry at all about your [good looks] getting in the way of your acting?” Couric then asks him.

To everyone who may one day find themselves in the vicinity of Henry Cavill: Please, stop making him uncomfortable by unnecessarily commenting on his superfluous good looks at the expense of his many other more relevant, important qualities and self-worth as a human being.

To Henry Cavill: Welcome to the world of literally every woman.

[via Digg]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

