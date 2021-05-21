Henry Cavill in talks to star in Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot

Henry Cavill, having long hair and a sword in Netflix’s The Witcher. Photo : Katalin Vermes/Netflix

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned about Henry Cavill in recent years, it’s that the man loves to have long hair, and that he loves to hold a sword while having it. Cavill has already proven his dedication to tonsorial broadsword-holding with his role on Netflix’s The Witcher (currently gearing up for its second season) and now he might be ready to take on the part of one of entertainment’s great sword-hair combos: Highlander.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Cavill is apparently in talks to star in a reboot of the Highlander film franchise, which is being masterminded by John Wick director Chad Stah el ski. The original 1986 Highlander, directed by Russel Mulcahy and starring Christopher Lambert, quickly established itself as a cult film for the claymore/big hair set , spawning a number of film sequels in which some extremely silly things happen, and also a long-running TV series starring Adrian Paul. (Both Lambert and Paul had long hair and carried swords, we feel moved to note.) The series concerns itself with a series of secret Immortals living among us, who can only be killed by having their heavily haired heads chopped off with long, sharpish-pieces of metal. (Note to editor: Please look up what these objects might be called.)

And, honestly, we’re here for it: Stahelski’s Wick movies have been some of the most exciting refinements in action film-making in recent memory, and Cavill has proven himself to be game at pretty much every genre topic he’s set his mind to in recent years. Bring on the hair! Bring on the swords! Please do not bring on the second-film explanations that everyone involved are aliens, because boy howdy, does that one suck.