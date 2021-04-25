Here are the winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards got right down to business, with Regina King walking onto the stage as the opening credits and teases for upcoming presenters rolled, and then she just... started handing out awards. There was no awkward comedy sketch or song or Neil Patrick Harris magic routine, just a very long setup for how special each of the nominees are and then the actual presentation of the Oscar. It was surprising, but that’s just how things are these days.
Here’s the full list of winners and nominees. We’ll be updating the list and this introductory preamble throughout the night. For speedier Oscars reactions, check out our liveblog.
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best International Feature
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night In Miami...
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas, Judas And The Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance, Sound Of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Soul
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of The World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas And The Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial Of The Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now,” One Night In Miami...
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7