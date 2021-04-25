Here are the winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

Photo : VALERIE MACON/AFP ( Getty Images )

The 93rd Academy Awards got right down to business, with Regina King walking onto the stage as the opening credits and teases for upcoming presenters rolled, and then she just... started handing out awards. There was no awkward comedy sketch or song or Neil Patrick Harris magic routine, just a very long setup for how special each of the nominees are and then the actual presentation of the Oscar. It was surprising, but that’s just how things are these days.



Here’s the full list of winners and nominees. We’ll be updating the list and this introductory preamble throughout the night. For speedier Oscars reactions, check out our liveblog.

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio



Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best International Feature

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night In Miami...

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas, Judas And The Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance, Sound Of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari



Best Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Soul

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent



My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News Of The World

Tenet

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

News Of The World

Nomadland

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas And The Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial Of The Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now,” One Night In Miami...

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Picture

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7