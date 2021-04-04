Here are the winners of the 27th SAG Awards

Photo : Getty Images

The countdown to the Oscars continues tonight with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, whose 27th installment will air in an hourlong, pre-taped TV ceremony from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Because of, well, everything, this year the SAG Awards will forego a host, although there will be “ funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews,” as Variety puts it, as well as pre-taped comedy sketches. Among this year’s presenters/interviewees: Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Ethan Hawke, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, Mary Steenburgen, and Jason Sudeikis.



The SAG Awards honor both film and TV, and with a voting body that significantly overlaps with the acting branches of both the Oscars and the Emmys, a SAG win can really serve as a gust of wind under an awards hopeful’s wings. Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 lead this year’s film nominations with three nods apiece, with The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, Ozark, and The Queen’s Gambit all racking up multiple TV nominations.

We’ll update this post with each category as they’re announced. Winners are marked in bold.

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News Of The World

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy