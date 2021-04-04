Here are the winners of the 27th SAG Awards

The countdown to the Oscars continues tonight with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, whose 27th installment will air in an hourlong, pre-taped TV ceremony from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Because of, well, everything, this year the SAG Awards will forego a host, although there will be “ funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews,” as Variety puts it, as well as pre-taped comedy sketches. Among this year’s presenters/interviewees: Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Ethan Hawke, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, Mary Steenburgen, and Jason Sudeikis.
The SAG Awards honor both film and TV, and with a voting body that significantly overlaps with the acting branches of both the Oscars and the Emmys, a SAG win can really serve as a gust of wind under an awards hopeful’s wings. Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 lead this year’s film nominations with three nods apiece, with The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, Ozark, and The Queen’s Gambit all racking up multiple TV nominations.
We’ll update this post with each category as they’re announced. Winners are marked in bold.
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News Of The World
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy