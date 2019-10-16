Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Here's how The Lion King created its photorealistic lions

Marah Eakin
Rob Legato is kind of a big deal in the cinematic VFX world. He’s won three Oscars and worked on everything from Titanic to The Wolf Of Wall Street. Over the past couple of years, a good portion of his time has been devoted to acting as the Visual Effects Supervisor on Disney’s “live action” remake of The Lion King. With the movie poised to drop on home video and streaming services in the near future, The A.V. Club thought it would be a good time to sit down with him to talk about the research process the animators went through for the movie, as well as how the creators dealt with some of the film’s most challenging characters.

