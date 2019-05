Godzilla is an iconic movie monster that has spawned many imitators, but few duplicators. At a recent press junket for Godzilla: King Of Monsters, director Michael Dougherty made the bold claim that any movie can be improved if you just add some Godzilla. So we put his theory to the test in the video above, injecting The God Of Destruction into classic movies like Taxi Driver, There Will Be Blood, and Titanic. The results, quite frankly, speak for themselves.

