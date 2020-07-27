If you watched The Kissing Booth 2 over the weekend—stop reading this right now if you haven’t—then you know the film ends with Elle and Noah together again, despite Elle sharing a spicy and spontaneous kiss with the school’s new “snack,” Marco, during their Dance Dance Mania competition. Elle’s convinced Noah’s the one, but as Marco is advised to let her go, because she’s not worth it at the end of the film, he disagrees, and with a steely gaze utters what adds up to a “we’ll see about that” in response.

But what does that mean? And just how old was Chloe, Noah’s fabulously attractive Harvard buddy, supposed to be? The A.V. Club talked to the actors who played Marco and Chloe—Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers—about how they saw their characters, and what Kissing Booth fans can hope and wish for should Marco’s on-screen dreams come true.