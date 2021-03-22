Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Photo : Amazon Prime

Amazon is ready to spend its April bragging about the fact that it landed a cool dozen Academy Award nominations, with Sound Of Metal, One Night In Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Time (mostly) all getting more than one nomination, but those are all already available to stream on Amazon Prime. The things coming to the service in April that are actually new are less prestigious, naturally, though there are still interesting things worth pointing out. For starters, people who have stayed in their homes for the last year can finally check out Unhinged, the Russel Crowe road rage movie that did a noble job trying to save movie theaters last summer. It would’ve been utterly forgotten by history in any other year, and now it’s a notable footnote you can watch from the comfort of your home!

In terms of Prime Originals, subscribers can watch the premiere of new anthology series Them, Michael B. Jordan’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (focusing on John Clark, founder of Clancy’s Rainbow Six group, which you may recognize from video games), and the very Irish Frank Of Ireland with Brian and Domhnall Gleeson.

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in April is below, followed by the list of what’s coming to IMDb TV, Prime’s free, ad-supported sister service.

Available April 2021

Frank Of Ireland - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Loudermilk: Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)

Available April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)



Anna Karenina (2012)

Art Of Falling In Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love In Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After The First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline And Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures Of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Available April 2

Unhinged (2020)

Available April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Available April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

Available April 9

THEM - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

Available April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Available April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

Available April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

Available April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

Available April 26

The Artist (2012)

Available April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

Available April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

IMDb TV New In April

Available April 2

Moment Of Truth

Available April 1

A Soldier’s Story

About A Boy

Aloha

American Pastoral

Anaconda

Burn After Reading

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dear John

For Colored Girls

Four Rooms

Fun Size

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Kung Fu Panda (Dwa)

Midnight Sun

Moneyball (2011)

Mud

October Sky

Road To Perdition

Salt

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Step Up Revolution

Surf’s Up

The 6th Day

The Bone Collector

The Great Debaters

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Sting

The Sting Ii

Tombstone

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love

What Women Want

Available April 8

Bleed For This

Available April 9

Noah

Available April 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Available April 16

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Available April 18

Side Effects

Available April 20

Carol