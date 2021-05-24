Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime and IMDb TV in June 2021

Left: Brad Pitt at the premiere of Fight Club, 1999. Right: Anna Faris in Madrid, Spain, 2008. Photo : LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP ( Getty Images ) , Carlos Alvarez ( Getty Images )

There’s something for everyone available for streaming on Amazon Prime or IMDb TV in June. For the dude bros: S ettle in with Fincher’s Fight Club or the Coen brother’s The Big Lebowski. For the brooding filmster who wants to either really impress or really annoy someone on their next date: Adaptation, Lost In Translation, Black Swan, and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. For those in the mood for raunchy 2000s comedy: Stepbrothers, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, or The House Bunny, starring Anna Faris and Emma Stone. You can also view the crucial origin story of a bear who wears a jacket and makes orange marmalade, Paddington, featuring Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Sally Hawkins. Speaking of live action animated animals in human clothing, Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2 make their arrival on IMDb TV.

Plus, the stop-motion animated classic Chicken Run. Enough said.

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May is below, followed by the IMDb TV list.

New on Amazon Prime

June 1

Movies

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

Series

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Series

*Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Series

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Movies

Pinocchio (2020)

Series

*Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

Series

*Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

Series

*Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7

*September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

New on IMDb TV

TV Series

June 1

Secrets and Lies S1-2

June 15

Rel-S1

Movies

June 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Accepted

Addicted

Adrift

The Alamo

Aliens

All The Money In The World

Annie (2014)

The Big Lebowski

Birdman

Black Swan (2010)

Burlesque

Child 44

Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)

The Deep

Escape Plan

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Fallen

Fan Girl

A Fantastic Woman

The Fourth Kind

Free Birds

Fried Green Tomatoes

Grandma (2015)

The Guest

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army

The Hunted

Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit

Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers

Lost In Translation

Love & Other Drugs

Lovestruck: The Musical

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love

My Fake Fiance

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

The Opposite Of Sex

Orlando

Pain & Gain

Revenge Of The Bridesmaids

Risen

Rock Dog

Saint Laurent (Spc)

Saving Face (2004)

The Secret Of My Success

Sideways

St. Vincent

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

The Unborn

Water For Elephants

When In Rome

You, Me And Dupree

June 16

In Bruges

Paddington