The monsters are due on HBO Max Street next month, as the streaming service—continuing its “stream ’ em when you got ’ em” policy for many of Warner Media’s most (partially owned) high-profile film properties—is set to give a limited release to Godzilla Vs. Kong, the Avengers of the long-brewing series of monster movies that kicked off with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla back in 2014. Godzilla Vs. Kong will land on the streaming service right at the end of the month, on March 31, and will stick around for the now-standard single month.

But if you’re not in the mood to wait, HBO Max has still got you covered, most prominently with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18. After all, nothing burns away the hours like a four-hour superhero movie, mixed with the satisfying knowledge that a hundred thousand human-hours of pent-up nerd anger have finally found their proper lightning rod. Plus: Jesus Joker!

And if that all sounds too fantastical, HBO Max’s original documentary offerings have got your back, including Tina, Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin’s exploration of the life and career of music legend Tina Turner. That’ll be popping up onto the service on March 27.

You can see the full list of titles coming to, and departing from, HBO Max in March of 2021 below:

Coming

March 1:

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3:

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4:

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5:

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6:

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8:

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9:

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10:

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11:

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special



Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12:

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13:

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14:

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes To Okido

March 15:

Infomercials

March 16:

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17:

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

March 19:

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20:

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22:

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

March 26:

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27:

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30:

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31:

Godzilla Vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Going

March 1:

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)



March 12:

Vacation, 2015

March 13:

The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

March 14:

Judas And The Black Messiah, 2021

March 22:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)



March 28:

Tom & Jerry, 2021

March 31:

Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)