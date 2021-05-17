Luca (Disney/Pixar), Loki (Disney/Marvel Studios) Image : The A.V. Club

June is going to be one of those Big Months at Disney+, with both Luca and Loki giving subscribers something to Luca at (or even something to Loki at). The joke is that both names sound kind of like the word “look.” Funny stuff. Anyway, Luca is the new Pixar movie starring Jacob Tremblay and set on the Italian Riviera, and unlike other recent new Disney movies that landed on Disney+, this one won’t be requiring a special “Premier Access.” You can just flip it on and watch to your heart’s content. Loki, meanwhile, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off show about everyone’s favorite God Of Mischief and his attempts to evade Owen Wilson’s terrifying time bureaucracy. You can Loki at Luca (look at Luca) on June 18 and Luca at Loki (look at Loki) when it premieres on June 9.

Elsewhere on the Disney+ list, there’s Raya And The Last Dragon (now available on the regular free tier), X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Wolfgang Puck documentary Wolfgang, season two of chill mindfulness show Zenimation, new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Big Show, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as season six of National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls—which featured an episode where Grylls ran wild with former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano. We’ve reached out to Disney+ and National Geographic to see if that episode will be included on Disney+, but have yet to receive a response.

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in June is below.

Available June 4

Raya And The Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Marvel Studios Legends: Loki

Available June 9

Loki

Available June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Zenimation

Available June 18

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca

Available June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Wolfgang