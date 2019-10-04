Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Hidden zippers and head cages: How has Spider-Man's suit changed on-screen?

Marah Eakin
The first live-action Spider-Man movie was released in 1969. An unauthorized short, that Spider-Man wasn’t quite what we’ve come to recognize as a Spider-Man movie today, from the effects to the costumes.

Part of the reason today’s costumes are so great is because of the hard-working people at Ironhead Studio. The costume and creature shop has produced looks for everyone from Catwoman to Daft Punk, and contributed several looks for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which just hit home video. The A.V. Club went inside the studio and talked with its founder Jose Fernandez about how technology has changed the Spider-Man suit—both on-screen and off.

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

