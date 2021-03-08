Emma Corrin Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

Get ready to be scandalized all over again, so-called fancy society: According to Deadline, D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover is getting a new adaptation from The Mustang’s Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and Life Of Pi screenwriter David Magee, with Emma Corrin (fresh off of starring in The Crown, which also scandalized fancy British society) starring. The original book, published back in the ‘20s, is about an upperclass British woman whose cold and neglectful husband is paralyzed from the waist down due to a war injury, forcing her to seek solace in the arms of a lover (in the parlance of the title) who happens to be a regular working class dude.

The book was deemed far too sexy for society to handle back in the day (both because of all the straight-up doin’ it in the book and because some of the people doin’ it belong to different social classes), leading to it being banned around the world. It’ll be interesting to see how people react to this story in modern times, since “fancy woman has sex with working class man because her fancy husband sucks” is already pretty much the plot of everything these days, but people do love dangerously sexy period pieces.

No word on when this might come out, but with a star, writer, and director already on board, it might not be too far off.