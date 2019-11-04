If anyone knows what makes a great automotive action scene, it’s someone who’s worked on a Fast And Furious movie. That’s why we went to Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch (also of John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and a stunt history himself) on the eve of the film’s home video release to ask about the criteria for a great, smash-em-up car chase. He has some thoughts, and even goes long in the video above about his favorite on-screen chase of all time. You’ll have to watch the clip to find out what he says, but here’s a hint: Steve McQueen.

Advertisement