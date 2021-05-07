We’ve interviewed Mindhunter and Fight Club veteran Holt McCallany before, and when we have, we’ve found him to be a remarkably open book. Still, we have to admit we were a little taken aback when, in a junket for his new movie Wrath Of Man, in response to a question about what small slight he holds vengeance for (think “I can’t believe my 3rd grade art teacher gave me a C on my masterpiece.”) he launched into a story about a “famous, famous” actor who got his mother pregnant and then refused to marry her. McCallany went on to describe his times working with the actor years later, as well as how he approached eventually working with the actor’s son. (And, no, it’s not fellow Wrath Of Man star Scott Eastwood.) While he didn’t name the actor, there could be enough clues there for anyone itching to dig into old Hollywood family business. Happy hunting, we guess?

McCallany’s latest movie, Wrath Of Man, is in theaters now.