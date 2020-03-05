Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
How a little Mick Jagger and a lot of wine brought The Burnt Orange Heresy together

Despite the perplexing title, The Burnt Orange Heresy has a lot going for it, including a tantalizing cast featuring the great Donald Sutherland, bona fide rock legend Mick Jagger, and a tête-à-tête between tall, gorgeous Elizabeth Debicki and tall, gorgeous Claes Bang. Both Bang and director Giuseppe Capotondi were on hand at the film’s Los Angeles press junket, where we found out how a long day of wine, conversation, and more wine fueled the stars’ crackling chemistry. The pair also told us what it was like to work with Jagger, and revealed which Rolling Stones song would make the perfect theme for The Burnt Orange Heresy.

