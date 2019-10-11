As the voice of Wednesday Addams in MGM’s new animated take on The Addams Family, Chloë Grace Moretz has some pretty big—gothic, black—shoes to fill. Christina Ricci all but became Wednesday for the two fondly remembered Addams movies of the early ’90s, so Moretz knew she had her work cut out for her if she wanted to navigate her own way around the sardonic wit of the morose teen. When we spoke with Moretz ahead of the film’s release, she shared her fond memories of previous “Addams families,” and explained what always drew her to Wednesday. She also revealed the music she listened to—My Chemical Romance, Secondhand Serenade—that got her in the right mindset for part.

