How did animators tackle Frozen 2's cute new salamander, Bruni?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that all Disney movies must introduce one new cute character for children to fall in love with, whether the film is a sequel or an original property. Frozen 2 is no exception, with the film’s creators pushing through Bruni, a cute palm-sized salamander with a bit of a storyline.

The A.V. Club talked to two of the movie’s h eads o f e ffects a nimation, Dale Mayeda and Marlon West, about the little guy, as well as how Disney used VR and other technologic advancements to create a more updated look at the Frozen- verse.