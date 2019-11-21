How did animators tackle Frozen 2's cute new salamander, Bruni?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that all Disney movies must introduce one new cute character for children to fall in love with, whether the film is a sequel or an original property. Frozen 2 is no exception, with the film’s creators pushing through Bruni, a cute palm-sized salamander with a bit of a storyline.
The A.V. Club talked to two of the movie’s heads of effects animation, Dale Mayeda and Marlon West, about the little guy, as well as how Disney used VR and other technologic advancements to create a more updated look at the Frozen-verse.