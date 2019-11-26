Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoExpert Witness2019

How did Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's costumes capture 1969?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
1
Save

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood takes great pains to capture exactly what Los Angeles looked like around the time of the Sharon Tate murders, down to what movies were playing at the Cinerama Dome that week. The film’s set decorators, props teams, and CGI masters all worked to create locations that fit the bill, and Arianne Phillips, the movie’s costume designer, worked with her team on sourcing vintage clothes and creating new pieces to assure everyone looked right, from Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth to a background cameraman shooting one of Rick Dalton’s hokey westerns. The A.V. Club talked to Phillips about her work on the project, and what pieces she really felt screamed 1969.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is available now digitally, and will be out on Blu-Ray/DVD December 10.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood is getting re-released with 10 minutes of new footage

China takes a flamethrower to plans for a Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood release

In the year of Dirty Harry, an unlikely action phenomenon made hippies the heroes

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement