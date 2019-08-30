How did Taron Egerton learn to play piano like Elton John?

Taron Egerton is a talented singer, but before he played Elton John in Rocketman, he didn’t really know how to play piano. In preparation for the role, he worked with Michael L. Roberts, a jazz singer and pianist who frequently works in London’s Abbey Road Studios. Roberts taught Egerton piano basics, and over the course of months together, Egerton became increasingly comfortable at the keys. All of that pays off on-screen where, as Roberts explains in the video above, viewers can always tell the difference between actors that really know what they’re playing and actors who are just banging around.

