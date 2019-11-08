How Honey Boy made Byron Bowers appreciate Shia LaBeouf on a new level

Like the rest of the world, comedian and actor Byron Bowers was well aware of the stories about Shia LaBeouf’s reported wild behavior; to him, it felt like the all-too-common tragedy of child stars who “grew up in Hollywood.” But through his role in Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy—written by LaBeouf about his own troubled relatio nship with his father—Bowers was surprised to learn how much they had in common. In Honey Boy, Bowers plays Percy, the roommate to Otis/the film’s Shia proxy (played by Lucas Hedges) as they work their way through rehab together. When we spoke with him ahead of the film’s premiere, Bowers explained the crucial role Percy plays in Otis’ recovery, and shined a little light on the character’s real-life inspiration. He also told us how his time working alongside LaBeouf will forever change the way he sees the Transformers movies.

Photo credit: Byron Bowers Live