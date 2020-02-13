Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

How Michael Peña kept Mr. Rourke's signature white threads spotless for Fantasy Island

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Fantasy Island
Save

By updating ABC’s classic drama series as a contemporary horror movie, Fantasy Island takes quite a few liberties with the television show’s tried and true formula. But one thing left unchanged is the enigmatic Mr. Rourke, the titular island’s keeper who could wear the hell out of a white suit. The legendary Ricardo Montalbán inhabited the role for the entirety of the show’s original run, and now Michael Peña steps into those spotless white shoes. At the recent paradisiacal press junket for Fantasy Island in Santa Monica, CA, we had an opportunity to sit down with Peña and ask just how, exactly, did he manage to get through filming without staining his pearly white wardrobe? After sharing his secret, Peña also told us about the film’s one-of-a-kind production in Fiji, and pitched us a horror remake of David Hasselhoff’s totally ‘80s Knight Rider.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Nonagenarian legend Dick Van Dyke joins Cameo, undervalues himself at $500

Survivor's "Queen" Sandra reveals the rumor that almost ruined her season 40 game

War Of The Worlds gives a quietly compelling makeover to the iconic invasion story

Drenched in grit, gore, and neon, VFW is an action throwback that hits all the right notes

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement