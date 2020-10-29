How The Craft: Legacy cast members channel their witchy energy

Twenty-four years after bewitching audiences with its quartet of magical “weirdos,” The Craft returns with Legacy, which introduces a charming new group that hopes to become—pardon the pun—“coven goals.” Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film initially follows in its predecessors footsteps, with loner new girl Lily (Devs’ Cailee Spaeny) being courted by three young witches looking for their fourth (Blockers’ Gideon Adlon, Pose’s Zoey Luna, and Greenleaf’s Lovie Simone). The Craft: Legacy thrives on their chemistry, and its best scenes come when the foursome is learning to harness its powers together, so The A.V. Club decided to ask the cast: Who inspires your witchy energy? We posed the same question to the film’s parental figures—played by David Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan—who shared that a little red wine helps do the trick, and also told us more about Lister-Jones’ vision for this “spiritual sequel” and why she’s the perfect Supreme witch to lead their coven.

The Craft: Legacy is available now via premium Video On Demand.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment