How To Build A Girl director Coky Giedroyc on how the film landed its very cool cameos

An important part of a many teen girl bedrooms is the “god wall.” A collage of magazine photos, pictures of friends, and album art, the wall is a sort of manifestation of what’s inside that kid’s brain, from their favorite pop stars to their burning crushes. In the new movie How To Build A Girl, that wall features beloved personalities like Michael Sheen, Lily Allen, and The Great British Bake-Off’s Mel and Sue portraying everyone from Jane Austen to Jo March to Sigmund Freud. To cast the cameos, filmmaker Coky Giedroyc called in a few favors (GBBO’s Mel is actually her younger sister) and used screenwriter and author Caitlin Moran’s extensive contacts list. The A.V. Club talked to her about that process and more at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and you can watch that interview above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

