VideoInterview2020

How To Build A Girl's Caitlin Moran on the perks of being a teenage goth

Marah Eakin
Filed to:How To Build A Girl
How To Build A GirlCaitlin MoranBeanie FeldsteinAlfie AllenGothsToronto International Film FestivalTIFF
Caitlin Moran has lived a bigger-than-average life. The journalist, author, and sometimes screenwriter has been on the UK scene since the early ‘90s, sporting goth makeup, a devil-may-care attitude, and penning over the top reviews and interviews for all manner of music mags. A novelization of her early years, How To Build A Girl, has just been adapted into a charming and brassy movie starring Beanie Feldstein—a casting that raised a few eyebrows among skeptical fans of the original material. The A.V. Club talked to Moran at the Toronto International Film Festival about Feldstein’s very specific British accent, what Moran was actually like as a teen, and the importance of young women having access to all manner of literature.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

