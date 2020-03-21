Welcome to a brand new episode of Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie-discussion series. Normally on the show, cohosts A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife talk about the most notable new films coming to a theater near you. But because of the c oronavirus, nothing notable or otherwise is coming to any theaters this week (or the next one or the one after that and so forth). So instead, our critics had a long discussion about how this global health crisis might affect the film industry and its future, and what it could mean for the next few weeks or months of movie-watching. They also found room to discuss an older film with some sudden, chilling contemporary resonance: George Romero’s 1978 horror classic Dawn Of The Dead, an all-time favorite of both critics.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we've recorded this special, extended episode remotely. You can watch the bare-bones video version above, or listen to the podcast version.