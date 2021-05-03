Hugh Jackman just really wants to be in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman Photo : Ryan Pierse ( Getty Images )

As a man who’s spent the majority of his career keeping his body absolutely ripped to shit to play a comic book character, you’d think Hugh Jackman would be kind of over it by now—like, go have some pizzas and explore the concept of “binge-watching,” sir you are free now. But the fact that Jackman has dedicated so much of his time and energy to razzing Ryan Reynolds about appearing in a Deadpool sequel just goes to show how much he genuinely loves playing Wolverine, we guess. And it is kind of funny to watch this accomplished actor-man behave so thirstily, even if his desperation/commitment to the bit has driven him right into the arms of a cop.



Over the weekend, Jackman allegedly had a random run-in with a New York City police officer, who allegedly pulled the actor aside to pass on a very important message to Reynolds. “Hey, Ryan, you’ve got to get this guy in Deadpool 3,” he said. “Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great.”

“For the cops” isn’t exactly a justification we should be embracing, but now that Deadpool belongs to Disney, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise. At the very least, we know there are excellent people involved in the upcoming sequel, which enlisted Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin as writers and will likely remain rated R—whatever that means under Disney.