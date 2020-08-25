Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Hugh Laurie on mental illness, distraction, and Dickens

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Hugh Laurie
Hugh LaurieThe Personal History Of David CopperfieldArmando Iannucci
1
Save

In Armando Iannucci’s long-awaited The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Hugh Laurie plays Mr. Dick, a kind but mentally ill man who—in his own way—helps set the title character’s life back on course. Laurie plays Mr. Dick as childish and wide-eyed, living in rooms covered in scraps of paper filled with his notes and constantly distracted by his own thoughts about King Charles. The A.V. Club talked to Laurie about his portrayal at the film’s premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Personal History Of David Copperfield arrives in theaters for better or for worse on August 28.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

With “Detective Amenadiel” on the case, Lucifer finally answers some lingering questions

D’Arcy Carden on her Good Place goodbye, unconventional Emmys plans, and Barry’s delay

‘Bookshelf warning signs’ post spurs debate, dunking on Kerouac

Long-suffering Candace finally gets the spotlight in Disney+’s Phineas And Ferb movie

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement