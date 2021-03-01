Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, IFC Films has picked up The Nowhere Inn, a movie written by Carrie Brownstein (of Portlandia and Sleater-Kinney) and starring both her and St. Vincent (a.k.a. Annie Clark) as exaggerated versions of themselves. The movie is about the two of them trying to make a documentary about St. Vincent, but—as Deadline describes it—they “quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives.” Deadline also specifically notes that it’s a “metafictional account,” in case the idea of two artists making a movie about themselves making a movie about themselves wasn’t a tip-off. The actual movie, The Nowhere Inn, will be the feature debut of Portlandia’s Bill Benz, who may or may not exist in the movie-within-a-movie. It’s unclear.

Also, here’s a fun note: As explained in the Variety interview below, it was during the filming of The Nowhere Inn that St. Vincent happened to pick up a Nintendo Switch and check out The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, and 300 hours later, she… had played Breath Of The Wild for 300 hours. So if there’s a point in the movie where Clark suddenly seems like her very soul has been refreshed and her eyes have been opened up to the amazing possibilities of not just Zelda games or games in general but life itself, that’s why. (Breath Of The Wild is very good.) Anyway, Deadline says IFC Films is planning to release The Nowhere Inn this fall, and Nintendo is going to release a Breath Of The Wild sequel at some point as well.