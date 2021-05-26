Every few years a horror film comes along to plumb the depths of the actual Hell that is pregnancy and childbirth. Following a string of fun recent highlights like Prevenge, Antibirth, and Hell Baby comes the latest Rosemary’s Baby riff: False Positive. Premiering exclusively on Hulu next month, A24's darkly comedic horror flick stars Broad City’s Ilana Glazer as a woman of the “just trying to have it all” variety, who becomes pregnant after seeing a renowned fertility doctor—a seemingly very campy Pierce Brosnan, based on this trailer:
Co-starring Justin Theroux, Gretchen Mol, and Sophia Bush, False Positive is directed by John Lee (Wonder Showzen, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday) from a script he wrote with Glazer. Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis:
After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…